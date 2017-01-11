Is The Fresh Market still opening in Bluffton? Hmm ...

Terri Davey of Bluffton asked the admin of The Fresh Market's Facebook page if the store planned for Bluffton was still opening after questions ensued on the Facebook page Bluffton/Hilton Head Ask and Answer. Terri Davey of Bluffton did not receive a response from The Fresh Market on Facebook after pointing out that the entire structure of the planned store appears to be complete, despite the admin's statement that the opening of new stores is on hold indefinitely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.