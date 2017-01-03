Investigators looking for Bluffton Ho...

Investigators looking for Bluffton Home Depot attempted shoplifter

10 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Investigators in Beaufort County are looking for a man who attempted to steal a cart full of items from the Home Depot in Gateway Village, the night of Dec. 29 around 8:45. Officials say the emergency exit alarms were activated, and an employee saw an unknown white male walking towards her with the cart.

