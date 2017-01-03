Intersection near new Bluffton Walmart gets traffic signal, lane changes
Workers could be seen installing the stop light Thursday at the intersection of Kittie's Crossing shopping center and the development where a Walmart Supercenter and Sam's Club is being built in Bluffton. The entrance to the Walmart Supercenter and Sam's Club shopping plaza as seen from S.C. 46 on June 15, 2016, in Bluffton.
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
