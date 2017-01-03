Intersection near new Bluffton Walmart gets traffic signal, lane changes

Workers could be seen installing the stop light Thursday at the intersection of Kittie's Crossing shopping center and the development where a Walmart Supercenter and Sam's Club is being built in Bluffton. The entrance to the Walmart Supercenter and Sam's Club shopping plaza as seen from S.C. 46 on June 15, 2016, in Bluffton.

