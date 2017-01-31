In praise of David Lauderdale
Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce President Bill Miles, Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette President and Publisher Sara Borton, and former Executive Editor Fitz McAden speak in praise of David Lauderdale, who won the Alice Glenn Doughtie Good Citizenship Award at the Chamber Masquerade Ball on Jan. 28, 2017. Hilton Head Christian Academy students Reedy Newton, Matthew McCutchen and Anna Lesemann Eddy discuss, on Jan. 27, 2017, how they feel about the school moving to Bluffton -- and the one thing they don't want to see change.
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
