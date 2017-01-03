Heirloom keeper recipes: Preserve the past, safeguard the future
For the holidays over the past few years, my friend Lainey Smith of Bluffton has baked me a cheese pie made from a special passed-down recipe that came via her late grandmother Nana Sadie and mother Lillian Smith, also deceased. As if the pie and the act of baking it weren't enough, Lainey also shared with me with Sadie's keeper recipe, which of course makes Lainey more a sister than a friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC