Gullah 'thank you' on Hilton Head

CrowderGulf created this handout video to inform residents in the Lowcountry the steps that are taken to remove the debris caused by Hurricane Matthew on Hilton Head Island. At the Hilton Head Town Council meeting Dec. 20, 2016, the man in charge of hurricane recovery on the island, Charles Cousins, talked about the latest sinkhole in Hilton Head Plantation, and why more are expected.

