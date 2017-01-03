Greater Bluffton Republican Club to honor Gina Raymond
The Greater Bluffton Republican Club will honor Gina Raymond at the group's annual Republican of the Year Dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at Rose Hill Golf Club, 4 Clubhouse Dr., Bluffton. Raymond has been selected as the club's Republican of the Year, according to a news release from the organization.
