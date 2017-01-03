Florida woman charged in alleged Bluffton knife chase

A Florida woman was charged with second-degree domestic violence on Wednesday after she allegedly chased her boyfriend with a knife at a Bluffton hotel. The Bradenton woman was charged with the misdemeanor after a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the Suburban Extended Stay on Fording Island Road around 3:50 a.m. and found the woman's boyfriend, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

