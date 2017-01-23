Countywide homeless survey, aid project rescheduled for Saturday evening

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, teams of volunteers throughout the county will survey the local homeless population and distribute donated food, clothing, blankets and personal hygiene products. Volunteers in Beaufort, Bluffton, Okatie and Hilton Head Island are still being sought to participate in the project, according to a news release from organizer Kate Oresic.

