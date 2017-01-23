Countywide homeless survey, aid project rescheduled for Saturday evening
From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, teams of volunteers throughout the county will survey the local homeless population and distribute donated food, clothing, blankets and personal hygiene products. Volunteers in Beaufort, Bluffton, Okatie and Hilton Head Island are still being sought to participate in the project, according to a news release from organizer Kate Oresic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|11 hr
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC