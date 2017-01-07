County Council members sworn in
Newly-elected members Michael E. Covert and York Glover Sr. and incumbents Gerald Dawson and Brian E. Flewelling were sworn in Tuesday by the Honorable Marvin Dukes III. Covert, a 20-year resident of Bluffton, is the owner of heating and air condition service company Covert Aire.
