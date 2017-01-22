Consensus reached on dog park location
Votes aren't held in a workshop, but after public comments and a presentation from staff, council agreed the park should be located in Oscar Frazier Park. The park is a good site with just over one acre available and infrastructure already in place, town officials said.
