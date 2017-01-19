Community Mural Project to beautify TCL tunnel

Photos by Jessicah Lawrence/Bluffton Today Organizers and supporters of the Community Mural Project walk down to the Technical College of the Lowcountry's tunnel that crosses under Ribaut Road, pointing out ideas for the mural. A large, blank canvas at the Technical College of the Lowcountry's tunnel walkway crossing Ribaut Road will soon display Beaufort County's history, natural beauty and a message of unity.

