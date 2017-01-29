Commission ends investigation of ethics claims against mayor
The complaint was filed in March by BeaufortWatchdog.org, headed by Hilton Head Island businessman Skip Hoagland, a longtime critic of Sulka, other area government officials and the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. Hoagland made three ethics violation claims in the filing against Sulka, involving land purchases made by the town of Bluffton in which Carson Realty or its agents had an economic interest.
