Chamber honors Hilton Head town manager for leadership after hurricane
The Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce recently honored Hilton Head's town manager for leading recovering efforts in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. Steve Riley was honored on Saturday with the John Curry Tourism Award at the chamber's Masquerade-themed gala at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa on Saturday.
