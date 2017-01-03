Bluffton Town Council to discuss new hospital, future of food trucks Tuesday
Bluffton Town Council will discuss a few items of interest on the agenda Tuesday night - including the future of a new medical facility. The town council approved the first reading of this ordinance which would allow new land use off of 170 for a HealthSouth facility which would use about 6 acres of the current village at Verdier to build a 38-bed rehabilitation hospital that will employ close to 100 full-time employees within the first 3 years of its opening.
