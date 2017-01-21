Bluffton Sam's Club opens its doors
Michelle Flores/Bluffton Today Everyone got a complimentary pass to shop at the new Bluffton Sam's Club on Thursday. The 180,000-square-foot store near the corner of Bluffton Road and U.S. 278 replaces the company's Hilton Head location, which opened more than 20 years ago.
