Bluffton ready to start May River Roa...

Bluffton ready to start May River Road streetscape work

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bluffton Today

The town of Bluffton and contractor Preferred Materials, Inc. will begin construction on the second and final phase of the May River Road streetscape project early this month. a Road widening that will enable about 30 additional on-street parking spaces from Pin Oak Street to Whispering Pine Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec 30 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec 14 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Beach re-nourishment program on HHI Nov '16 Womanwondering 2
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Nov '16 skeptic 18
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC