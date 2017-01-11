Bluffton Police announce promotions, retirements, transfers
"In an effort to provide the highest level of service to our community, we often make changes within the department in an attempt to improve our efficiency and effectiveness," Bluffton Police Chief Joey Reynolds said. Lt. Paul Gannon retired Jan. 4, 2017, leading to the promotion of Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC