Bluffton parent starts petition to push back elementary school start times

Bluffton father Chris Donaldson spoke at the school board meeting Tuesday night, asking the board to push back the starting time for elementary school students. This year the district shifted start times, now most elementary schools start at 7:45 a.m. An hour earlier from last year.

