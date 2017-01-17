Bluffton parent starts petition to push back elementary school start times
Bluffton father Chris Donaldson spoke at the school board meeting Tuesday night, asking the board to push back the starting time for elementary school students. This year the district shifted start times, now most elementary schools start at 7:45 a.m. An hour earlier from last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC