Bluffton mayor Lisa Sulka cleared of ethics charges
The State Ethics Commission has cleared Bluffton mayor Lisa Sulka on three allegations that she broke state ethics law, accepting from her an unusual statement in which she retroactively recused herself from a vote from three years earlier. Accusations that Sulka voted in favor of land purchases that financially benefited her employer, Carson Realty , or other real estate agents at Carson were brought in March by Skip Hoagland, a Hilton Head businessman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC