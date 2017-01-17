Bluffton mayor Lisa Sulka cleared of ethics charges

The State Ethics Commission has cleared Bluffton mayor Lisa Sulka on three allegations that she broke state ethics law, accepting from her an unusual statement in which she retroactively recused herself from a vote from three years earlier. Accusations that Sulka voted in favor of land purchases that financially benefited her employer, Carson Realty , or other real estate agents at Carson were brought in March by Skip Hoagland, a Hilton Head businessman.

