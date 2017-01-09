Bluffton man killed in Jasper County wreck
Photo courtesy of Jasper County Fire-Rescue A Ford pickup truck collided with a Ford Mustang Friday night on S.C. 462, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old Bluffton man. Caleb Whiteleather, 18, was driving a Ford Mustang on S.C. 462 near Dawson Landing Road at 8 p.m. when a 1999 Ford pickup truck, heading south, crossed the center line and struck Whiteleather's car, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC