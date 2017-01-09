Bluffton man killed in Jasper County wreck

Photo courtesy of Jasper County Fire-Rescue A Ford pickup truck collided with a Ford Mustang Friday night on S.C. 462, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old Bluffton man. Caleb Whiteleather, 18, was driving a Ford Mustang on S.C. 462 near Dawson Landing Road at 8 p.m. when a 1999 Ford pickup truck, heading south, crossed the center line and struck Whiteleather's car, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

