Bluffton leaders to discuss controversial dog park at Tuesday evening workshop
After nearly a year without a peep - or a bark - Bluffton leaders will once again consider a proposal to build a public dog park in town. Bluffton's Town Council will hold a public workshop on potential plans for the park at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 20 Bridge St. Friends of Bluffton Dog Parks , a local nonprofit group, has been working for more than a decade to raise awareness and money to get a park built.
