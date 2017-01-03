Beaufort County Council stalls Hilton Head National Golf Club redevelopment
A crowded Beaufort County Council chamber applauded a decision by the board Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 to delay a zoning change that could pave the way for a massive redevelopment project at the Hilton Head National Golf Club site in greater Bluffton. Annie Mae Miller Grant tells about a cookout Jan. 7, 2017, to thank volunteers and donors who restored the Talbird Cemetery after Hurricane Matthew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC