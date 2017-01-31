BCSO searching for Bluffton clothing store thief

Beaufort County investigators are looking for a man who stole $3,360 worth of merchandise from the True Religion store in Bluffton, Jan. 28. Officials say the suspect entered the store around 3 p.m. and walked around for about 15 minutes. When employees were not looking in his direction, investigators say he grabbed several stacks of men's jeans and ran out the front door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.