BCSO searching for Bluffton clothing store thief
Beaufort County investigators are looking for a man who stole $3,360 worth of merchandise from the True Religion store in Bluffton, Jan. 28. Officials say the suspect entered the store around 3 p.m. and walked around for about 15 minutes. When employees were not looking in his direction, investigators say he grabbed several stacks of men's jeans and ran out the front door.
