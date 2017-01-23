Batty: First long-eared bats identified in coastal S.C., at Palmetto Bluff
A conversation with Palmetto Bluff Conservancy executive director Jay Walea and associate director Mary Socci about their excitement over the unusual discovery of long-eared bats at Palmetto Bluff. Meet George, the first mature male white shark SPOT tagged in the Atlantic Ocean.
