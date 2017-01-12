A new tree is coming to Shelter Cove Community Park this Arbor Day
The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2016-17 will make replacing a mature oak tree lost to Hurricane Matthew its class project. The tree, named Matthew's Oak, will be planted in the Shelter Cove Community Park and dedicated on Arbor Day, April 28. A plaque dedicated to first responders will also be installed.
