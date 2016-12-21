Winter wahoo bite an eye opener
Struck Out 2 from Walterboro caught this 75.1-pound wahoo to win the Hilton Head Harbor Wahoo Shootout and clinch first place in the 2016 South Carolina Wahoo Series. The captain's meeting for the 2017 Wahoo Series will be held Jan. 14. Struck Out 2 from Walterboro caught this 75.1-pound wahoo to win the Hilton Head Harbor Wahoo Shootout and clinch first place in the 2016 South Carolina Wahoo Series.
