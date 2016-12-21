The one place in Bluffton you can go to for a really deep chill ... literally
It's no secret that many South Carolinians aren't fond of the cold, but Albert Knight of Beaufort said his new cryotherapy business, Carolina Chillin', at 17 Sherington Drive, Suite D, in Bluffton, is the answer to many ailments for pain sufferers. "We're taking your body itself and forcing it to go into a survival mode to heal itself," he said For those who are unfamiliar with cryotherapy, Knight said it involves enclosing the entire body, except the head, in a cryo-machine for two to three minutes, which will bring the body's temperature to around 30 degrees and the surrounding air to below -270 degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 1
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP!
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC