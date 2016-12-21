Ready to take your golf cart out at n...

Ready to take your golf cart out at night? Pump the brakes

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Island Packet

It has been six months since state lawmakers passed a measure allowing counties to permit nighttime golf cart usage, but law-abiding Beaufort County cart drivers must still park their rides when the sun goes down. While municipal leaders in Bluffton, Beaufort, and Port Royal have voiced support for legalizing the use of carts at night, safety and traffic concerns were recently raised by Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner, sending county staff scrambling to draft an ordinance to address those issues.

Read more at The Island Packet.

