Pine Ridge stormwater project complete
The town of Bluffton said last week it recently completed a project in the Pine Ridge neighborhood to reduce stormwater volume entering the May River. The retrofit project installed a system using lagoons as the water source to irrigate within the neighborhood, the open space within McCracken Circle and Buckwalter Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 1
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP!
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC