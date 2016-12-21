Looking for a custom bag of roasted c...

Looking for a custom bag of roasted coffee beans? A new roastery is set to open in Bluffton

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

If you've been noticing the nice, strong aroma of coffee while walking past Peaceful Henry's Cigar Bar in Old Town Bluffton recently, that's all thanks to Ian Duncan, owner of The Grind Roasters. Currently, Duncan has been servicing a coffee bar at Peaceful Henry's, a career this roaster said he got into after working with Josh Cooke, owner of Bluffton's Corner Perk & The Roasting Room, when Cooke first opened his coffee shop on May River Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) 16 hr Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec 14 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec 1 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Beach re-nourishment program on HHI Nov '16 Womanwondering 2
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Nov '16 skeptic 18
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,211 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,772

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC