Looking for a custom bag of roasted coffee beans? A new roastery is set to open in Bluffton
If you've been noticing the nice, strong aroma of coffee while walking past Peaceful Henry's Cigar Bar in Old Town Bluffton recently, that's all thanks to Ian Duncan, owner of The Grind Roasters. Currently, Duncan has been servicing a coffee bar at Peaceful Henry's, a career this roaster said he got into after working with Josh Cooke, owner of Bluffton's Corner Perk & The Roasting Room, when Cooke first opened his coffee shop on May River Road.
