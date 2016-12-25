Kroger Marketplace plans updated
Plans for a Kroger Marketplace store announced in 2015 have been slightly updated in a proposal sent to Bluffton's Development Review Committee. "Kroger is excited to open a new Marketplace store in Bluffton - Kroger's first in Bluffton - to provide an extensive array of products, amenities and lower prices our customers appreciate," said Glenn Jenkins, public relations director for Kroger's Atlanta division.
