Kroger Marketplace plans updated

Plans for a Kroger Marketplace store announced in 2015 have been slightly updated in a proposal sent to Bluffton's Development Review Committee. "Kroger is excited to open a new Marketplace store in Bluffton - Kroger's first in Bluffton - to provide an extensive array of products, amenities and lower prices our customers appreciate," said Glenn Jenkins, public relations director for Kroger's Atlanta division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.