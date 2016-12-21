Hilton Head man shot during Tanger 2 stop booked in Beaufort County on cocaine charges
Akeem Jenkins , the man shot by a Beaufort County Sheriff's deputy Dec. 9 after allegedly dragging the deputy with his car, has been booked locally on cocaine trafficking charges. Jenkins, who now sits in the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, was transported from Savannah on Thursday after waiving his right to an extradition hearing, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry.
