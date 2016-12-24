Graduation rate a major highlight, challenges lie ahead
The Beaufort County School District experienced significant academic improvements in 2016 along with financial efficiencies that continue to save taxpayer dollars. The year's biggest news was a sixth consecutive year of improvement in the district's high school graduation rate, which has reached an all-time high of 83.4 percent and now exceeds the state and most recently reported national measurements.
