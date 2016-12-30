Bollard installation planned for Calhoun Street
The town of Bluffton will install retractable bollards on Calhoun Street at its intersection with May River Road starting Friday. Calhoun Street will be inaccessible to vehicular traffic from May River Road for about a week during the installation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 1
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP!
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC