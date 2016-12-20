Bluffton parked car thefts investigated
The thefts occurred in the Pine Ridge, Pinecrest and The Farm subdivisions between 8 p.m. on Dec. 18 to 7 a.m. on Dec. 19. The police department reports there have been seven cases reported. All the vehicles were unsecured and parked in the owner's driveway or in front of their home.
