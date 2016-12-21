Bluffton man a " facing murder charge a " arrested, charged with kidnapping, assault and battery

Bluffton man a " facing murder charge...

Bluffton man facing murder charge arrested, charged with kidnapping, assault and battery

A Bluffton man - charged with murder after a June shooting - has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping. Thomas M. Bush, 30, who Beaufort County Detention Center records show was booked Thursday, is alleged to have abused a woman and held her in a residence Monday.

