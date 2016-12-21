Beaufort man killed in Bluffton in 1977 might have been aiding hitchhikers

Nearly 40 years ago, a 49-year-old man was found killed in his car off S.C. 170 in Bluffton. James Homer Aldridge had been shot multiple times from the passenger side of his pickup before he struck a tree off to the side of the highway on Feb. 25, 1977, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.