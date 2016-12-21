Beaufort man killed in Bluffton in 1977 might have been aiding hitchhikers
Nearly 40 years ago, a 49-year-old man was found killed in his car off S.C. 170 in Bluffton. James Homer Aldridge had been shot multiple times from the passenger side of his pickup before he struck a tree off to the side of the highway on Feb. 25, 1977, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 1
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP!
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC