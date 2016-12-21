A bit of New Jersey style comes to Bluffton, and no, ita s not the cast of a Jersey Shorea
Black Balsam & Blue - Pies and Brews, a New Jersey-style pizza restaurant, officially opened Dec. 2 on Fording Island Road in Bluffton. Co-owner Hillary Lovell said each New Jersey-style pizza at Black Balsam & Blue is thin crust with tomato sauce on top, mozzarella, olive oil and aged pecorino romano cheese.
