30 years later, answers still sought in Bluffton murder of elderly blind woman

Nearly thirty years after the bound body of an elderly blind woman was found in her Bluffton home, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is still looking for answers. Sarah Grace Glisson, then 88, lived alone, was in frail health and was found murdered Feb. 22, 1986 in her home that stood near where Rose Hill Plantation Stands now, according to a sheriff's office news release.

