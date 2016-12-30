30 years later, answers still sought in Bluffton murder of elderly blind woman
Nearly thirty years after the bound body of an elderly blind woman was found in her Bluffton home, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is still looking for answers. Sarah Grace Glisson, then 88, lived alone, was in frail health and was found murdered Feb. 22, 1986 in her home that stood near where Rose Hill Plantation Stands now, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 1
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP!
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC