Did a former automaker in Indiana once issue...
The businessman John Studabaker who issued this scrip note in Bluffton, Ind., is not from the famous car-making family in South Bend, Ind. The businessman John Studabaker was not related to the Indiana family that first made wagons and later automobiles though their names were similar.
