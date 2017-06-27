3rd District Democrats to select lead...

3rd District Democrats to select leader July 9

Party officials from each of the 12 counties in the northeast Indiana district will gather at noon at the Wells County Democratic Party Headquarters in Bluffton to choose a replacement for Madalyn Sade-Bartl, who resigned as party chairwoman on June 20. Nominations to fill the vacancy are due with the party on July 5. The term will expire in March ... (more)

