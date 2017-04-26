Police: Husband kidnaps woman from work
BLUFFTON, Ind. Police in two states worked a kidnapping case early Wednesday in which a man reportedly took his wife "against her wil" from her workplace in Bluffton and traveled to Akron, Ohio.
