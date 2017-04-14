'Operation Rolling Rock' sting nets 1...

'Operation Rolling Rock' sting nets 12 on drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

BLUFFTON, Ind. A six-month investigation into drug activity in Wells County concluded Friday with the arrests of 12 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richard Elzey (Nov '09) Mar 30 Need more money 11
who is april partin (Sep '10) Feb '17 Wtf 11
The Red Cross Mfg. Co. (Mar '09) Feb '17 Charles cerniglia 22
Wells county corrupt DCS Feb '17 Coltsbrandy 2
Bluffton's biggest slut. (Jan '16) Feb '17 Yessim 13
Perry Family Feb '17 BHS94 1
sharon case (Jul '16) Jan '17 ERIC 9
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Bluffton, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC