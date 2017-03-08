NE Indiana plant to close, costing 12...

NE Indiana plant to close, costing 120 workers their jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

BLUFFTON, Ind. - A company that makes plastic shipping containers plans to close its northeastern Indiana factory, costing about 120 workers their jobs.Bluffton Mayor Ted Ellis says Buckhorn officials told him Monday the plant would close in the city about 20 miles south of Fort Wayne.He tells WANE-TV Buckhorn plans to consolidate its ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is april partin (Sep '10) Feb 20 Wtf 11
The Red Cross Mfg. Co. (Mar '09) Feb 10 Charles cerniglia 22
Richard Elzey (Nov '09) Feb '17 Upstanding for de... 10
Wells county corrupt DCS Feb '17 Coltsbrandy 2
Bluffton's biggest slut. (Jan '16) Feb '17 Yessim 13
Perry Family Feb '17 BHS94 1
sharon case (Jul '16) Jan '17 ERIC 9
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Bluffton, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC