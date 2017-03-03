Job fair set to place laid-off worker...

Job fair set to place laid-off workers and public

Friday Mar 3 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

BLUFFTON, Ind. The Wells County Chamber of Commerce and Wells County Economic Development will host a job and career fair from 4-7 p.m. March 9 at the Arts Commerce and Visitors Centre, 211 W. Water St., in Bluffton.

