Bluffton man convicted of sex crimes against children

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A Bluffton man was found guilty Wednesday of sex crimes against children following a three-day trial in the Wells Circuit Court, according to the Wells County Prosecutor's Office. Johnny Langston, 56, was found guilty of four counts of child molestation and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

