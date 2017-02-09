Bluffton man convicted of sex crimes against children
A Bluffton man was found guilty Wednesday of sex crimes against children following a three-day trial in the Wells Circuit Court, according to the Wells County Prosecutor's Office. Johnny Langston, 56, was found guilty of four counts of child molestation and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is april partin (Sep '10)
|Feb 20
|Wtf
|11
|The Red Cross Mfg. Co. (Mar '09)
|Feb 10
|Charles cerniglia
|22
|Richard Elzey (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Upstanding for de...
|10
|Wells county corrupt DCS
|Feb '17
|Coltsbrandy
|2
|Bluffton's biggest slut. (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Yessim
|13
|Perry Family
|Feb '17
|BHS94
|1
|sharon case (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|ERIC
|9
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC