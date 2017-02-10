Woman gets 20 years in son's death

Woman gets 20 years in son's death

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Journal Gazette

A Bluffton woman was sentenced today to 20 years in prison in the death of one of her children who was beaten and set on fire two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Red Cross Mfg. Co. (Mar '09) 7 hr Charles cerniglia 22
Richard Elzey (Nov '09) Feb 7 Upstanding for de... 10
Wells county corrupt DCS Feb 7 Coltsbrandy 2
Bluffton's biggest slut. (Jan '16) Feb 4 Yessim 13
Perry Family Feb 1 BHS94 1
sharon case (Jul '16) Jan 31 ERIC 9
Bread Buyer Jan 20 EZekial 4
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bluffton, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC