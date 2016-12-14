The Wabash River just north of Bluffton is still very flooded.

The projects are the South Adams Trails in Adams County, which requested a $498,000 grant; the Enterprise Center in Steuben County, which requested a $323,000 grant; and the United Brethren Block in Huntington County, which requested a $1.6 million grant. The projects recommended by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority could get part of $42 million in state Regional Cities Initiative funds.

