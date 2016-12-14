The Wabash River just north of Blufft...

The Wabash River just north of Bluffton is still very flooded.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The projects are the South Adams Trails in Adams County, which requested a $498,000 grant; the Enterprise Center in Steuben County, which requested a $323,000 grant; and the United Brethren Block in Huntington County, which requested a $1.6 million grant. The projects recommended by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority could get part of $42 million in state Regional Cities Initiative funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EDJE Video.... routinely having their customers... (May '12) Dec 30 kcameron 11
Looking for Elissa E Dec 17 Anonymous 5
Apartment for rent? Dec 12 Nick 3
News Priest cites - gay lifestyle' in denying man's ... Dec '16 Pope Benedicktum 5
Wells county corrupt DCS Nov '16 Peedoffmomma 1
coffee in this town (Aug '14) Oct '16 Young hung 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10) Sep '16 Truth 95
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Wells County was issued at January 09 at 12:00AM EST

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bluffton, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,350

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC