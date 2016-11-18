Severe storm: Allen, Adams, Huntingto...

Severe storm: Allen, Adams, Huntington, Wells

Nov 18, 2016 Read more: Journal Gazette

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Allen, Adams, Huntington and Wells counties until 7:30 p.m. At 6:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts was located eight miles northeast of Van Buren, or 11 miles southwest of Bluffton, moving northeast at 70 mph, the weather service said in its ... (more)

